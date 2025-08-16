The Royals activated Lorenzed (oblique) from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the White Sox.

As expected, Lorenzen will make his return from a strained left oblique Saturday to face the White Sox. Lorenzen should handle a full workload after throwing 85 pitches in his most recent rehab start. The 33-year-old posted a 4.61 ERA in 99.2 innings before sustaining the injury, and he yielded seven runs in 8.2 innings for Double-A Northwest Arkansas during his rehab assignment. Luinder Avila was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.