Lorenzen (oblique) has been playing catch for over a week but has yet to resume throwing bullpen sessions as of Friday, MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list at any point, but he looks like he still has a few checkpoints to hit in his recovery from an oblique strain before the Royals deem him fit to rejoin the rotation. Kansas City called up Rich Hill from Triple-A Omaha shortly after the All-Star break, and the 45-year-old lefty could occupy the fifth spot in the rotation until Lorenzen is ready for activation.