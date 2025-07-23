The Royals placed Loftin on the 7-day injured list Wednesday due to a concussion.

Loftin played the entirety of Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Cubs, but he was tagged hard on a play at third base during the contest and exhibited concussion symptoms after the game, according to Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City. He will be eligible to return in a week, but as is the case with all players dealing with concussions, the timeline for his activation is uncertain.