Royals' Nick Mears: Dealing with setback

Mears (shoulder) was tracking toward a rehab assignment but experienced soreness after his bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Mears appeared to be progressing well in rehab from a right shoulder impingement, but he came out of Tuesday's bullpen session with the same soreness and pinching feeling that landed him on the injured list. The right-hander underwent further evaluation Thursday, and while an updated outlook remains undisclosed, the setback has almost certainly pushed back his timeline for both a rehab assignment and return to the big leagues. Before hitting the shelf May 29, Mears posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.