Royals' Nick Mears: Playing catch again

Mears (shoulder) received an injection and began playing catch again Monday, MLB.com reports.

Mears threw a bullpen June 16 and was on the right track in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement, but the 29-year-old came out of the session dealing with the same soreness and pinching feeling that landed him on the shelf in the first place. After receiving an injection in his shoulder, the right-hander is back to throwing and will look to build up in rehab without any further setbacks. Before being placed on the injured list May 29, Mears posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.