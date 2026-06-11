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Royals' Nick Mears: Progressing in rehab

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mears (shoulder) began a throwing progression this week and could progress to a bullpen by the end of the week, MLB.com reports.

Mears was placed on the injured list May 29 with a right shoulder impingement, and this marks the first notable update on his status since then. The right-hander appears to be trending in a positive direction, and if his progression remains on track, he likely won't require much more of an extended stay on the injured list. Prior to being sidelined, Mears pitched to a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.

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