Royals' Nick Mears: Progressing in rehab

Mears (shoulder) began a throwing progression this week and could progress to a bullpen by the end of the week, MLB.com reports.

Mears was placed on the injured list May 29 with a right shoulder impingement, and this marks the first notable update on his status since then. The right-hander appears to be trending in a positive direction, and if his progression remains on track, he likely won't require much more of an extended stay on the injured list. Prior to being sidelined, Mears pitched to a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.