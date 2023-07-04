Pratto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against Minnesota in Monday's loss.

Pratto tied the scored twice in the contest, notching an RBI single in the third inning and launching a solo shot to right field in the eighth. The first baseman batted out of the No. 3 hole in the order following a pair of games during which he hit cleanup. Pratto served as Kansas City's leadoff hitter for much of June, so he could see more opportunities to drive in runs if his move to the middle of the order remains in place. He's been only moderately productive on the season, slashing .261/.349/.415 with six homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs and one stolen base over 238 plate appearances.