Royals' Nick Pratto: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Apr 7, 2023
Pratto was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Two days after being called up to take the place of Kyle Isbel, Pratto will now return to the minors as Isbel returns from the paternity list. Pratto recorded just one hit in seven chances at the plate, but historically has performed much better in the minors.
