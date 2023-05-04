Pratto went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Orioles.

Pratto has produced three multi-hit efforts in his five games since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha last week. The first baseman is 9-for-18 with two RBI, a run scored and a 2:8 BB:K over that span. That's been enough to earn him consistent playing time between first base and right field. He'll likely be at first regularly going forward since the Royals are opting to make MJ Melendez a full-time outfielder for a while. Vinnie Pasquantino has also seen more time at designated hitter since Pratto's recall.