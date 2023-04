Pratto went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Twins.

Pratto was able to make a solid impact in his first game back with the Royals after he was recalled earlier in the day. The first baseman delivered RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings. He was struggling with a .159/.259/.319 slash line in 19 games with Triple-A Omaha this season, but with few other Royals hitting well, he could earn some playing time while with the big club.