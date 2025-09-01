Cameron isn't listed among the Royals' starting pitchers for the team's three-game series versus the Angels that begins Tuesday, Jackson Stone of MLB.com reports.

Citing fatigue, Cameron had his latest turn through the rotation skipped this past weekend against the Tigers, prompting the team to call up Stephen Kolek from Triple-A Omaha to make a spot start. Kolek has since been returned to Omaha, but the Royals look as though they'll push Cameron to the back of their pitching schedule because he's already logged 140.2 innings between the majors and minors this season, well ahead of the career-high 122.2 innings he covered in 2024. Cameron now tentatively lines up to make his next start during the Royals' weekend series versus the Twins in Kansas City.