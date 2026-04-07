Cameron did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Cameron was unable to finish out the quality start but limited Cleveland to a single run while giving up just one extra-base hit. The left-hander has now surrendered just one run in each of his first two starts of the season, and his 10:2 K:BB over 10.2 frames is also encouraging. A matchup with the White Sox this weekend should provide a solid chance for Cameron to build on his strong start to 2026.