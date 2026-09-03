Cameron took a no-decision against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

The Royals scored five runs in the first inning to support Cameron, but the hurler still was unable to come away with the win Wednesday. It was a rare slip-up based on the left-hander's recent results, as he gave up more than two runs for just the second time in his last eight outings. He'll take a 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 138:49 K:BB over 154.1 innings into his next scheduled start versus Arizona.