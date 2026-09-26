Cameron did not factor into the decision during Friday's 12-9 loss to the Guardians. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings.

Cameron allowed his most runs since July 19. Despite the seven spot, the left-hander completed his 15th consecutive outing of at least five innings dating back to July 6. The lefty served up long balls to David Fry and Austin Hedges while allowing 11 total base runners. With this being his last appearance of the season, the 27-year-old wraps up 2026 with a 9-8 record, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 158:58 K:BB in 177.1 innings.