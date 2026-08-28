Cameron (9-8) notched the win against the Blue Jay on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw may have been taken yard in the sixth inning Thursday for the first time since July 19 against the Padres, but he kept Toronto in check amid an otherwise strong outing. Cameron is putting together an excellent run on the bump, working to a 1.29 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in his last 48.2 innings (six starts). He'll next set his sights toward improving on his season 3.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 131:48 K:BB over 149.1 innings in a home matchup against Miami.