Cameron took a no-decision Sunday against Boston, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Cameron appeared to be unfazed by Sunday's contest being pushed back almost two hours due to inclement weather, holding the Red Sox in check for six frames. The southpaw has turned his campaign around in a big way since the All-Star break, producing a 2.42 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB over his last 70.2 innings. He'll look to further build on a season 3.84 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 149:52 K:BB across 166.1 innings in his next appearance in Pittsburgh.