Cameron did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Cameron threw 65 of 94 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs but was burned by two-run homers in the second and fourth innings. It marked the first time the 27-year-old had surrendered multiple long balls since July 11, and he's now logged at least five frames in 14 straight outings. He owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 155:54 K:BB across 172.1 innings this season and lines up to finish his campaign at home against the Guardians next weekend.