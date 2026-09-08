Cameron didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

Cameron dominated Arizona and didn't allow a runner to advance beyond first base during his six innings. He lowered his ERA to 3.93 with this strong showing, and he's been pitching well of late since he's given up two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts. The left-hander has been excellent since July 24, posting a 1.66 ERA across 59.2 innings over his last nine appearances. He's scheduled to make his next start Sunday on the road against the Red Sox.