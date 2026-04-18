Royals' Noah Cameron: Hammered by Yanks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cameron (1-1) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over four innings as the Royals were routed 13-4 by the Yankees. He struck out three.
Three of the hits off Cameron left the yard, and all three came in a disastrous third inning that saw Kansas City fall into a 5-0 hole they couldn't escape. It marked the second straight outing in which the southpaw served up multiple homers, and through four starts and 20 innings he's saddled with a 5.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB. Cameron will look to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Angels.
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