Bergert didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

It's the third straight start in which Bergert issued three free passes, and his loss of control has left him with an 8.76 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB in 12.1 innings during the skid. The Royals could get one or more of Michael Wacha (concussion), Seth Lugo (back) and Cole Ragans (shoulder) back from the IL in the next week or two, so Bergert's hold on a rotation spot may be slipping. At present however, he's scheduled to make his next start at home next weekend against the Blue Jays.