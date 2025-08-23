Bergert did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Bergert generated 12 whiffs on 90 pitches and left with a 3-1 lead before Angel Zerpa immediately allowed a game-tying homer. The 25-year-old has impressed in four starts with the Royals, pitching into the sixth inning and yielding two earned runs or fewer in each outing. He'll carry a 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB across 58 innings this season into a road matchup with the White Sox next week.