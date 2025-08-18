The Royals scratched Perez from the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers due to an illness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Perez was initially slated to catch and bat fifth in the series opener, but the veteran backstop was unexpectedly removed from the lineup about three hours before first pitch after apparently feeling under the weather. Luke Maile will step in behind the plate in place of Perez, who had started at either catcher, first base or designated hitter in each of Kansas City's last 43 games.