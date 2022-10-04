site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Salvador Perez: Still out Tuesday
Perez (thumb) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians.
He has been out for a few days due to a minor thumb injury. Perez's last chance to get back in a game this season will be Wednesday.
