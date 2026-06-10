Royals' Stephen Kolek: Dodges traffic in no-decision

Kolek allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings in a no-decision against Texas on Tuesday.

Kolek failed to record a 1-2-3 inning, and the Rangers put at least two batters on base in three of his five frames. However, the right-hander escaped with just one earned run on his ledger despite needing 88 pitches to retire 15 hitters. Kolek has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in four of his seven starts, leading to a strong 3.14 ERA. He's lined up to face Houston at home in his next start.