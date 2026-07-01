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Royals' Stephen Kolek: Expected to start Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kolek (personal) is expected to make his next scheduled start Thursday against Tampa Bay, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kolek moved from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list Tuesday so that he could spend more time away from the team following the birth of his child, but it doesn't seem like he will miss any more starts. The 29-year-old righty will be looking to bounce back from a disastrous nine-run, 1.2-inning performance during his last start, though he'll be facing a Rays offense that's posted an .881 OPS across its last 10 games.

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