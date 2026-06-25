Royals' Stephen Kolek: Going on paternity list

Kolek will be placed on the paternity leave list and will not make his next scheduled start Friday against the White Sox, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Once he's officially placed on the paternity list, Kolek will be away from the club for the next 1-to-3 days, by rule. It's possible he could return this weekend to make a start against the White Sox, though the Royals might also opts to just skip the right-hander's turn. Kolek is coming off his worst start of the season, having allowed nine runs over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Cardinals.