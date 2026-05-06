Royals' Stephen Kolek: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals optioned Kolek to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Kolek picked up the win in a spot start Tuesday versus the Guardians, yielding three runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts across six innings. With Kolek back in the minors, Noah Cameron (back) seems destined to rejoin the rotation after missing just one start.
More News
-
Royals' Stephen Kolek: Collects win in 2026 debut•
-
Royals' Stephen Kolek: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Royals' Stephen Kolek: Will be activated to start Tuesday•
-
Royals' Stephen Kolek: Completes fourth rehab start•
-
Royals' Stephen Kolek: Scoreless effort in rehab outing•
-
Royals' Stephen Kolek: Cleared for rehab assignment•