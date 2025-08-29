The Royals recalled Kolek from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Kolek was traded from San Diego to Kansas City near the trade deadline and immediately reported to Omaha. He made five starts with Omaha, posting a 6.63 ERA and a 20:10 K:BB across 19 innings. Kolek steps onto the active roster in place of Michael Wacha, who was placed on the paternity list. Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com the Royals haven't announced a starter for Saturday's game and have Wacha listed as Sunday's starter. Assuming Wacha will be back in time for his scheduled outing, Kolek could pitch in Saturday's game, potentially after Noah Cameron, although Kolek could also get that start if the Royals want to manage Cameron's workload.