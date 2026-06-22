Royals' Stephen Kolek: Shelled in short start

Kolek (4-2) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing nine runs on nine hits and one walk over 1.2 innings.

Kolek entered the day in excellent form, having allowed two runs or fewer in five of his previous six starts, but he was unable to escape the Cardinals' relentless offense Sunday. The right-hander was tagged for three home runs in his short outing, including two by rookie JJ Wetherholt, and was chased before completing the second inning. The nine runs allowed were a career high and caused his ERA to balloon by more than a full run. Kolek now owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 52 innings. He will seek to get back on the right track against the White Sox on the road in his next scheduled start.