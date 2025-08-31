Kolek allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three batters over six innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Saturday.

Kolek got an opportunity to start Saturday after the Royals decided to give Noah Cameron some extra rest between starts. Kolek made the most of the opportunity, limiting the Tigers to a lone fourth-inning run while needing just 71 pitches to complete six frames. Though the right-hander made a strong impression in his debut with Kansas City, it's unclear if there's room for him to get another turn in the rotation with five healthy starters in front of him.