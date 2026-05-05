Kolek (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Kolek made it through his fourth rehab appearance at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, and he'll be forced into action after Noah Cameron was scratched from his scheduled start due to lower back tightness. Kolek suffered a Grade 1 left oblique strain during spring training and will be making his first big-league appearance of the 2026 campaign Tuesday.