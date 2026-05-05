The Royals announced that Kolek (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Kolek completed his fourth rehab appearance at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, striking out four batters over 4.1 innings (72 pitches) while yielding three runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks. Though he initially appeared to be ticketed for a long-relief role upon his return from the IL, Kolek will end up slotting into the rotation Tuesday as a rpelacement for Noah Cameron, who was scratched from his scheduled start due to lower-back tightness. Kolek suffered a Grade 1 left oblique strain during spring training and will be making his first big-league appearance of the 2026 campaign Tuesday.