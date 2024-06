The Royals recalled Cruz from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

With Dan Altavilla (oblique) headed for the injured list, the Royals will bring up Cruz to help replenish their bullpen depth. The 25-year-old has spent all season with Omaha, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 26 innings. He allowed seven earned runs through 12.2 frames during his time in the majors last season and will likely only be used during low-leverage situations.