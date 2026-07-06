Royals' Tyler Tolbert: Career-high five hits Monday

Tolbert went 5-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double during the Royals' 15-1 win over the Phillies on Monday.

The bats were hot for the Royals on Monday, with seven of the nine starters logging at least two hits and five players -- including Tolbert -- driving in at least two runs. However, the 28-year-old Tolbert stood out from his teammates with a career-high five hits -- including his first home run of the season -- while falling a triple shy from the cycle. Thanks to Monday's performance, he is now slashing .333/.383/.429 with nine steals, three RBI, two extra-base hits and 13 runs scored across 48 plate appearances.