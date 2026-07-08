Royals' Tyler Tolbert: Ties MLB record, 12th straight hit

Tolbert went 5-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 16-12 win over the Mets.

Tolbert got the Royals' offense rolling by taking Kodai Senga deep in his first plate appearance of the night. He added his third stolen base of the month in the fifth inning. Entering Tuesday on a 7-for-7 streak, Tolbert capped off a remarkable stretch with an infield single in the seventh, tying the major-league record with hits in 12 consecutive plate appearances. Typically known more for his defense and speed, Tolbert has caught fire at the plate over the last few days and is now slashing .396/.434/.542 across 54 plate appearances this season.