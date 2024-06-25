Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 4-1 win against the Marlins.

Pasquantino put the Royals on the board in the fourth inning with his solo blast to right field. It was the first baseman's first long ball since the first day of June, a span of 20 contests. While Pasquantino hasn't been able to hit the ball over the fence regularly this season, he does have 20 doubles (tied for 10th in the majors) and has already blown away his previous season-best mark with 47 RBI through 76 games.