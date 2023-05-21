Brasier was released by the Red Sox on Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

After he was designated for assignment May 14, Brasier is now a free agent following Sunday's transaction. The right-hander has struggled to a bloated 7.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 21 innings in 20 appearances with Boston this season. Brasier will likely get another opportunity in the near future considering his experience at the professional level, though he carries little-to-no fantasy value.