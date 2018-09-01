Sean Rodriguez: Released by Pirates
Rodriguez was released by the Pirates on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The 33-year-old struggled to a .167/.277/.313 line in 66 games prior to earning his release. Some team could take the chance on a veteran with the ability to play multiple positions, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy value as he hasn't broken the Mendoza line since 2016.
