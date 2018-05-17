Heathcott was released by the Athletics on Tuesday.

Heathcott, who signed a minor-league deal with the A's in the offseason, was hitting a fine .266/.333/.376 across 30 games with Triple-A Nashville before being cut loose. The 27-year-old will now look to latch on elsewhere as organizational outfield depth.

