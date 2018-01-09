Athletics' Slade Heathcott: Invited to A's camp
Heathcott signed a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old outfielder hit for a .400 average and two home runs in 30 plate appearances for the Yankees back in 2015, but he hasn't returned to the majors since then. He hit .267/.350/.435 in 478 plate appearances split between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento in the Giants' system last season. Heathcott will be one of many players looking to earn a fifth-outfielder spot in Oakland and doesn't look particularly likely to have the inside shot, though he has a chance to provide respectable performances in a bench role if called upon.
