Slade Heathcott: Ends playing career
Heathcott announced Monday that he would end his baseball career in order to pursue commercial piloting, Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post reports.
Heathcott, a 2009 first-round pick of the Yankees, saw his lone MLB action with New York in 2015, going 10-for-25 with two home runs and eight RBI in 17 games. The 28-year-old outfielder was released by the Yankees the following May and bounced around the past three seasons, with his most recent action coming in independent ball with the Sugar Land Skeeters.
