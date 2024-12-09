The Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with Cobb, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Cobb has a connection with president of baseball operations Scott Harris, as the two were both with the Giants during the 2022 season. The veteran right-hander was limited to just 16.1 regular-season innings and 5.2 postseason frames with the Guardians in 2024 due to a variety of injuries but has typically been a solid mid-rotation starter when healthy. Cobb will get to pitch half his games in a pitcher-friendly venue at Comerica Park.
More News
-
Guardians' Alex Cobb: Off ALCS roster due to back injury•
-
Guardians' Alex Cobb: Will start Game 1 of ALCS•
-
Guardians' Alex Cobb: Named ALDS Game 3 starter•
-
Guardians' Alex Cobb: Activated from IL for ALDS•
-
Guardians' Alex Cobb: Back to injured list with blister•
-
Guardians' Alex Cobb: Scratched from Saturday start•