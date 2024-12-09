The Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with Cobb, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Cobb has a connection with president of baseball operations Scott Harris, as the two were both with the Giants during the 2022 season. The veteran right-hander was limited to just 16.1 regular-season innings and 5.2 postseason frames with the Guardians in 2024 due to a variety of injuries but has typically been a solid mid-rotation starter when healthy. Cobb will get to pitch half his games in a pitcher-friendly venue at Comerica Park.