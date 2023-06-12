Faedo (finger) took part in plyometric exercises and light tossing Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Faedo relayed that he's feeling pain-free again after recently undergoing a procedure to remove a fingernail on the middle digit of his right hand, and he should continue to gradually start ramping up over the next week or so. Considering that Faedo has been on the injured list for just over a week, he likely won't require more than one or two rehab starts or simulated games before the Tigers feel comfortable activating him. However, with Tarik Skubal (elbow) and Matt Manning (foot) both in the midst of rehab assignments and tracking toward similar timeline to return to the big club, it's unclear if Detroit will have room for Faedo in the rotation once he's reinstated.