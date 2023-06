Faedo (finger) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A West Michigan, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Faedo has been on the injured list since late May following a procedure to remove his right middle fingernail, so this seems likely to be a multi-outing rehab stint. He had posted an uneven 5.54 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB in 26 innings (five starts) for Detroit prior to the IL stint.