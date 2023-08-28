Faedo (2-5) took the loss Sunday against the Astros after allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two in 4.2 innings.

Faedo actually pitched well in comparison to who followed him after the Tigers wound up losing 17-4 with 14 of those runs coming in the final three innings. The 27-year-old surrendered a two-run blast to Kyle Tucker in the third and two singles and two walks plated another run for the Astros in the fourth. Faedo was unable to secure a win in any of his four outings in August and only lasted five innings twice but he's topped 90 pitches in each of his last two starts and will look to bounce back in a matchup with the White Sox his next time out.