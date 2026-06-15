Tigers' Andrew Sears: Activated, assigned to High-A

Double-A Erie reinstated Sears (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Sunday and assigned him to High-A West Michigan.

While working his way back from a left elbow osteophyte fracture, Sears had resided on Erie's IL all season before being cleared to begin a rehab assignment in mid-May. Over five starts between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and West Michigan, Sears compiled a 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 13.2 innings. He'll get some more time to knock off rust and build up his pitch count in the Midwest League before likely joining the Erie rotation at some point later this summer.