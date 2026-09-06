Detroit optioned Sears to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

After making his first two big-league appearances out of the bullpen, Sears was called upon to start the second game of Friday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He ended up taking a no-decision put pitched effectively in a 4-3 loss, striking out four batters while yielding one earned run on four hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. Since he likely wouldn't have been available out of the bullpen for another two or three days, the Tigers sent Sears back to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster for lefty Brant Hurter (back), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.