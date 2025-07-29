Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ibanez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, and he quickly made an impact for the Tigers. The utility player was inserted into the lineup due to his strong splits against lefties, and that decision paid off when he took Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez deep in the fourth inning for his third home run of the season. Ibanez will likely settle into a bench role for Detroit, which limits his fantasy upside, but he can do some damage against southpaws.