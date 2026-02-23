Slater went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Slater connected in the third inning for his first home run of the spring slate. The 33-year-old joined the Tigers earlier this month on a minor-league contract with a chance to compete for an Opening Day roster spot during camp. Slater had an OPS under .650 each of the last two seasons with a batting average under .220, so he doesn't figure to offer a ton of offense. However, the veteran is a versatile defender who could carve out a utility role in Detroit if he strings together more good performances in spring training.