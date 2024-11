The Tigers claimed Horn off waivers from the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox attempted to pass Horn through waivers in an effort to clear space on their 40-man roster, but the 26-year-old southpaw will instead head to Detroit and look to carve out a role for himself with the Tigers. However, he struggled to the tune of a 6.50 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 18 innings in 2024, so he'll most likely report to Triple-A Toledo to begin the new season.